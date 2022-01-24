Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 275,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 177.14 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

