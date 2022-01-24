Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE WBS opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.