Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $26.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.72.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.