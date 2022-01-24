Wells Fargo & Company Raises Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $50.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

