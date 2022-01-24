West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 230,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $5,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

NYSE:WFG opened at $88.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

