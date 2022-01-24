Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after acquiring an additional 497,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

WDC stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

