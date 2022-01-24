Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 68,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

