WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given New GBX 1,737 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,741 ($23.75) to GBX 1,737 ($23.70) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.74) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.11) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,065.29 ($28.18).

Get WH Smith alerts:

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,701.50 ($23.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($28.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,483.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,579.06.

In other news, insider Nicky Dulieu acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.90) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($52,258.15). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.77), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($677,893.19).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.