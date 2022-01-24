Whalerock Point Partners LLC Acquires 1,465 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.5% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

