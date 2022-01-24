Whalerock Point Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 265,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,343. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

