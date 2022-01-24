Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 2.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $156.63 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.18.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

