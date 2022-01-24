Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is an advisory, broking and solutions company. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of WTW opened at $225.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $199.78 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

