Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

ACN stock traded down $10.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.62. 54,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.98. The company has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,406 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.