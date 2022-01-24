Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.6% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $4.78 on Monday, reaching $259.19. 12,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

