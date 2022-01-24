Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 142.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $308,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.