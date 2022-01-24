Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.18 on Monday, reaching $215.73. 150,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.40 and its 200-day moving average is $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

