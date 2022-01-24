WINkLink Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $267.67 million and $243.14 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

