Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $211.68

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $211.68, but opened at $216.73. Winmark shares last traded at $215.12, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Winmark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.58.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.01, for a total value of $1,105,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,830 shares of company stock worth $5,572,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Winmark by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.