Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $759.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Worthington Industries.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.