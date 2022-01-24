Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $759.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Worthington Industries.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.