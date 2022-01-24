WS Management Lllp Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

WS Management Lllp decreased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. REGENXBIO accounts for about 0.9% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after purchasing an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $24.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.