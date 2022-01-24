WS Management Lllp Sells 8,305 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

WS Management Lllp lessened its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $21.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.