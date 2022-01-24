Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.63 Million

Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post $265.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.70 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $275.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

