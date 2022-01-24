Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $825.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will announce $825.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $817.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $833.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $553.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $412,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.51. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.