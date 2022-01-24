Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

