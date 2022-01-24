Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $156.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.89.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

