Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.38. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 122,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,393. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.