Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.38. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 122,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,393. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

