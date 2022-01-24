Zacks: Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 210,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,462. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $867.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.