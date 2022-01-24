Zacks: Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($1.50). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($7.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.06) to ($7.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

HA stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $945.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.