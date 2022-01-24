Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Horizon Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.