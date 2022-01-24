Zacks: Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $397.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.00 million and the highest is $398.08 million. Kforce reported sales of $354.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

KFRC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55. Kforce has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kforce by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.