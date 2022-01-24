Zacks: Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

