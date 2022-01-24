Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.67). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

CRNX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 22,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,679. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

