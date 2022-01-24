Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.67). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

CRNX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 22,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,679. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.