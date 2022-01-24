Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Enviva Partners reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. FMR LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 186,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 336,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVA stock traded down $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. 7,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.