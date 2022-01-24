Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

GDEN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 185,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

