Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.73 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

