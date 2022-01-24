Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce $25.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $22.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.40 billion to $99.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

