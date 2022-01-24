Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

