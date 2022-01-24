Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The Hain Celestial Group also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

