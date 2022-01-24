Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 95,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

