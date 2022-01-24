Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

IMAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. IMAC has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of IMAC by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

