Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after acquiring an additional 96,363 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,196,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,436,000 after acquiring an additional 54,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.