Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NMR. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nomura by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

