Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMO. Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

RMO stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. On average, analysts predict that Romeo Power will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after buying an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 773,911 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 88.3% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 871,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 408,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

