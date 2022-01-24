Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUBY. Guggenheim cut their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 238,921 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 237,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.