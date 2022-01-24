Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUBY. Guggenheim cut their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 238,921 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 237,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
