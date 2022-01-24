Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

