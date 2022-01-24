Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Sell

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of OESX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

