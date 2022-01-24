Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

