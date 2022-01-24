Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $227.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. The outlook for the company’s defense business remains optimistic. Per the latest market outlook, the company anticipates that the world will need 19,000 new planes, over the next decade, The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, Boeing has been facing production quality issues for its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus Boeing is experiencing some supply chain shortages. This U.S. jet maker is still behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, which indicates poor revenue growth prospects for Boeing.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.57.

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.37. Boeing has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

