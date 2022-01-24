Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

