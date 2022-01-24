Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of MNSO opened at $9.83 on Thursday. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 95.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,451 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MINISO Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,565,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 639,774 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356,188 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in MINISO Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,315,000 after acquiring an additional 658,978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MINISO Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

